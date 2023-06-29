Roads and airports full of travelers for Fourth of July weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The upcoming weekend holds an array of different events for Kentuckians; from the Taylor Swift concert, to the Reds game and, of course, Independence Day.

This will be the busiest Fourth of July weekend in years.

Wherever the weekend takes you, Lori Weaver Hawkins with Hamburg AAA encourages people to travel safe. Patience will be more than a virtue, it will be a necessity this weekend.

“Here in Kentucky, we’re expecting over 600,000 people to travel, and about 90% will be travelling by vehicle,” Hawkins says. “So, it is very important to be aware that traffic is going to be heavy.”

Move over for emergency vehicles, stay off your phone and don’t eat while driving; these are just a few tips Hawkins has for people travelling this weekend.

Gas prices are considerably lower than this time last year, but plane ticket prices are considerably higher.

Hawkins says her number one tip for people flying is to carry your luggage on the plane. If you must check your bag, buy an AirTag or another tracking device to make sure your luggage does not get lost.

Both roads and airports will have a high number of travelers, so it is important to plan ahead for delays and other traffic setbacks.