“Right now we’ve got over a thousand users.”; New app tracks school buses

Winchester, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thanks to a new app parents and students in Clark County are now able to track their school buses.

The app uses the buses GPS system to alert parents and students when the bus is near their area.

The school system posted about the app last Wednesday, but according to Director of Logistics Darren Snell, the schools have been using Edulog for a while.

“We started a pilot last January and had a good response,” said Snell. “So we continued it on to this year. We’ve gotten bigger and bigger as more and more people have signed up with it.”

And that number may be higher than you think.

“Right now we’ve got over a thousand users,” said Snell.

And the number of buses tracked throughout the country? Astounding.

“So far they’re tracking roughly three thousand some buses.”

Jefferson county also uses this app, according to Snell.

But the app can do more than just track. “We can set up and parents can set up a notification zone so when the bus gets within a half mile of their bus stop it will notify the parents. We can send messages to parents and set up a notification zone of our own.”

“If a bus is going to be significantly late we can send a message to just the parents that are following that bus.”

Snell says they’ve had overwhelmingly positive feedback since launching the app.