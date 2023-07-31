Richmond Road LaRosa’s closes; will convert to new restaurant in late 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — LaRosa’s on Richmond Road in Lexington has closed its doors and will be converted into a new restaurant in late 2023, the company announced Monday.

Its last day of business was Sunday.

“When we opened LaRosa’s Richmond Road in May of 2019, we received a very warm Lexington welcome. Unfortunately, over time, sales have not quite met our expectations, so we have made the difficult decision to close our pizzeria on Richmond Road,” said Dillon Adams, LaRosa’s franchise owner representative.

LaRosa’s has one remaining Lexington location on 115 Southland Drive.

In February, Richmond’s LaRosa’s also closed. It was replaced with a Skyline Chili.