Skyline Chili to replace LaRosa’s in Richmond location

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Skyline Chili will replace LaRosa’s at its Richmond location, the company announced Monday.

LaRosa’s last day in Richmond was Sunday, citing underwhelming sales for its closure. The store opened in May 2021 when COVID-19 restrictions were recently lifted.

“Our friends in Richmond gave us a very warm welcome. Unfortunately, sales momentum over the past year and a half has not met our expectations,” said franchise owner Gary Holland.

LaRosa’s employees were offered jobs at other nearby locations, Holland added.

“As disappointed as we are about closing LaRosa’s Richmond, we can’t wait to open our new Skyline Chili,” Holland said. “We serve legendary Cincinnati-style chili and coney dogs we’re sure our guests will love.”

Skyline Chili is expected to open in late summer.