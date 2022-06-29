Rhyne Howard named an WBNA All-star in rookie season

Rhyne Howard will be the first wildcat to compete in the WNBA all-star game.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)– The University of Kentucky women’s basketball program will be represented at the 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Sunday, July 10 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. Wildcat great Rhyne Howard will make her first career appearance in the All-Star Game, which is the centerpiece of a weekend full of WNBA action.

The co-captains of the All-Star Game, A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) and Breanna Stewart (Seattle), will select their respective rosters from the pool of starters and reserves during ESPN’s broadcast of the WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special on Saturday, July 2 at 3 p.m. ET.

Eighteen games into her rookie season in the league, the No. 1 WNBA Draft selection has led the Atlanta Dream to an 8-10 record in 2022. Howard has played and started in all 18 games thus far, scoring 16.2 points per game on 38.3 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from long range. She has also added 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Her 16.2 points per game is currently ranked 13th in the WNBA, while her 47 three-point field goals made rank fourth among league players this season.