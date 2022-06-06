Resurfacing begins for the Bluegrass Parkway in Anderson County

The project is between milepoints 58 and 62

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says resurfacing work will begin on June 7 on the Bluegrass Parkway. According to KYTC, the temporary lane closures are necessary for operations to be performed.

KYTC reports the work will take place Tuesday, June 7 through Tuesday, July 5 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The Bluegrass Parkway:

milling and paving work is in effect between milepoints 58 and 62

intermittent lane closures are necessary for the work to be completed

motorists will be able to pass through the work zone

Drivers should use extra caution in the area.