Resurfacing begins for the Bluegrass Parkway in Anderson County
The project is between milepoints 58 and 62
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says resurfacing work will begin on June 7 on the Bluegrass Parkway. According to KYTC, the temporary lane closures are necessary for operations to be performed.
KYTC reports the work will take place Tuesday, June 7 through Tuesday, July 5 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The Bluegrass Parkway:
- milling and paving work is in effect between milepoints 58 and 62
- intermittent lane closures are necessary for the work to be completed
- motorists will be able to pass through the work zone
Drivers should use extra caution in the area.