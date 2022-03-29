Renee Abernathy Named SEC Co-Player of the Week

Abernathy hit four home runs last week.

LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – Senior Kentucky Softball outfielder Renee Abernathy was named the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. It is the first time in her career she has won SEC Player of the Week.

The Springfield, Illinois native hit .500 on the week with 12 RBI, six hits and five runs scored. The four-game streak for Abernathy is a new high for consecutive homers hit in a row.

Abernathy hit a home run in every game this week as Kentucky played No. 1 Oklahoma and won its series with No. 18 Auburn. Abernathy became the third player to hit a HR off of Jordy Bahl this season on Tuesday night and then had walk-off homers against Auburn on Friday and Sunday to help seal the series.

No. 8 Kentucky hosts Ohio State at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday at John Cropp Stadium.