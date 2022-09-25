Refreshing air and sunshine expected for the week ahead

Sunday was a transition day for us, with a cold front pressing through the region, igniting a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Meantime, where it didn’t rain, it was mild and windy, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s. Overnight tonight, winds will relax a little, but under mostly clear skies, temperatures will fall into the mid 50s.

Monday looks beautiful. With temperatures rising into the low 70s, it should feel like a true fall day. Skies should be mostly sunny throughout the entire day.

The next change to our forecast comes Tuesday in the late afternoon and early evening. Another dry cold front will arrive from the northwest, impacting our temperatures significantly. Following this front, look for highs in the mid-60s and overnight lows falling into the low-40s for the middle of the week.

The only wrinkle to our forecast in the long term is the potential for impacts from what is currently Tropical Storm Ian. Unfortunately, there is still an unusual amount of uncertainty regarding where Ian’s track will take it. Depending on the outcome, we may see rain showers here next weekend from the leftover moisture. There is still plenty of time to fine tune our forecast.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid-50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in near 70.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid- 40s