Rain Tonight, But Eyes/Ears Are On Friday Night

It didn’t feel “dry” today, but at least no measurable rain. A little bit of sun and quite a bit of cloud cover. Lighter winds did help. 40s for most. Overall, this workweek looks normal as far as temperatures. We have a likely big drop Friday night with snow potential. Yes, snow. Probably a couple of inches. We may not crack 30 Saturday. Better Sunday.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain moving in. .25″ give or take. North winds at 5 mph. Low of 38.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with early rain chances at 50%. A high of 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and a high of 53.

Friday: Partly sunny and a high of 60. Rain/ snow moving in during the evening. Changing to snow showers. A low of 21!

Saturday: partly sunny with snow showers. A cold high of 30.

Saturday night: mostly clear and a cold low of 15.

Sunday: Sunshine and 46

Monday: Mostly sunny and a high of 58.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 58.

*Today in weather history

Lexington’s record high for this date was 78 in 1974. 4″ of snow in fell on Lexington in 2008. 2-8.5″ of snow over eastern Kentucky in 1995. 8″ Hazard, 7.4″ Pine Mountain. Monticello 6.5″ of snow.

1909 – The town of Brinkley AR was struck by a tornado that killed 49 persons and caused 600,000 dollars damage. The tornado, which was two-thirds of a mile in width, destroyed 860 buildings. Entire families were killed as houses were completely swept away by the tornado. Tornadoes killed 64 persons and injured 671 others in Dallas and Monroe counties during the Arkansas tornado outbreak. (David Ludlum)