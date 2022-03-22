Rain Late Tonight. A Thunderstorm Chance Wednesday Too

We had a very nice Spring Day #3. Lexington hit 74 with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. We expect the arrival of wet weather tonight. The heaviest rain looks to be late tonight night-early Wednesday. Wednesday will see spotty showers and thunderstorms.

Strong storms southwest in Mississippi and Alabama at this hour

Tonight- Showers later tonight. A few thunderstorms may be embedded. Windy with a mild low of 58. Rain chance 70%.

Wednesday- Partly cloudy, Rain chances at several points. Thunderstorms too. Quite windy. Winds south 15-20 mph gusting to near 40 mph. A high of around 73.

Thursday- Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers. A high of 58. Winds southwest 10-15 gusting to 25 mph.

Friday-Partly sunny and a cool high of 50.

Saturday- Partly sunny and a high of 48.

Sunday- mostly sunny and a high of 50.

Monday: a mix of sun and clouds. A high of 53.

Tuesday: Cloudy and a high of 69.

*Today in weather history

Lexington had 7.4″ of snow on this date in 1968. 2.81″ of rain in 1952. Jackson set a record high of 84 in 2012. Beattyville a record of 86 in 2012. Jackson’s record low was 17 in 2013. Beattyville 15 in 2013.

1987 – An intense storm produced heavy snow in the southern and central Rockies, and high winds from southern California to West Texas. Wolf Creek Pass CO received 24 inches of snow, and winds gusted to 69 mph at Ruidoso NM. Blizzard conditions were reported in eastern Colorado. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1988 – Rain and high winds battered the Northern Pacific Coast Region, with wind gusts to 78 mph at Ocean Shores WA. The high winds uprooted trees and down power lines. Ten cities in the northeastern U.S. reported new record low temperatures for the date. Eight cities in the central U.S. reported record highs. Southerly winds gusting to 60 mph helped push the mercury at Ottumwa IA to a record warm reading of 83 degrees. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)

1989 – Six cities in the Great Lakes Region, and three in southern Texas, reported new record low temperatures for the date, including Alpena MI with a reading of 9 above zero, and Brownsville TX with a reading of 38 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)