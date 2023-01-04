The mild yet unsettled weather pattern we’ve seen so far during this first week of 2023 will ease up a bit heading into the late week. With the main surface cold front sliding through Central and Eastern Kentucky Wednesday morning some folks saw another round of moderate to heavy rain along with a few rumbles of thunder (right during the morning commute here in Lexington). The rain ended quickly and in short order skies cleared out and we had a return of some sunshine through the afternoon. Highs remained unseasonably mild into the upper 50s and low 60s but that will be changing in the coming days. Areas that didn’t see the rainfall west of Lexington had a bit of fog to kick the day off.

A much more tranquil weather pattern will settle in for a few days with January like air returning. An upper level low will spin through the Great Lakes on Thursday and Friday, throwing a few scattered clouds our way in the process. While any legitimate showers should remain well to our north, a passing shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out Thursday as a spoke of energy rotates around the upper low. Most spots will be dry and cooler with afternoon highs into the mid to upper 40s, which is still above average for this time of the year.

Looking ahead to the upcoming weekend, a wave of energy will make a run toward the Ohio Valley from the west. This will increase our chances for a few cool showers both weekend days, although it shouldn’t be a wash-out. With a warm front laying to our southwest, afternoon highs should only reach the low 40s on Saturday, but as the low slides eastward and the warm front briefly arcs through, highs may spike up to around 50 degrees to close out the weekend.

There doesn’t appear to be anything majorly exciting as far as storm systems into next week. After a dry start on Monday, yet another wave of energy will slide through the area (similar to the weekend system) with a few showers possible on Tuesday before we dry out for the mid-week. Temperatures will at least be consistent with afternoon highs in the low and mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and colder. Lows in the mid-30s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy, a passing shower possible. Highs in the upper-40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: More clouds and cold. Lows in the low-30s.