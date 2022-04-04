Rain Chances Most of the Week. Snow Shower Chances Too!

We had somewhat of a gloomy day. Light rain/drizzle at times. We will remain in an unsettled weather pattern this week. Rain chances most days, up/down temperatures, windy at times, strong storm chances, and…snow showers with winter-type weather late week.

Tonight: light rain off and on. A low of 48. Winds light.

Tuesday: cloudy with light rain. More substantial rain later in the afternoon. We could see .25-.50″ of rain.

Southeast winds 5-10 mph. Rain chances 90%.

Tuesday night: rain chances

Wednesday: Shower and thunderstorm chance 80%. The strongest storms most likely around the passage of a strong cold front Wednesday afternoon. The storms may come in several waves. .25.50″ of rain possible. Wednesday’s high near 70.

Wednesday night: Showers and a few thunderstorms. A low of 42.

Thursday: Likely a break from wet weather. Sunny and a high of 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers once again. A cool high of 47

Friday night: the rain will mix with snow. A low of 34.

Saturday: some lingering rain/ snow showers. A high of 47.

Sunday: A frosty start in the 30s. Sunshine should warm us to 60.