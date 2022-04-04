Rain Chances Most of the Week. Snow Shower Chances Too!

A Variety of Weather This Week. Not Feeling All That Warm
Jeff Andrews,

We had somewhat of a gloomy day.  Light rain/drizzle at times.  We will remain in an unsettled weather pattern this week.  Rain chances most days, up/down temperatures, windy at times, strong storm chances, and…snow showers with winter-type weather late week.

 

Tonight: light rain off and on.  A low of 48. Winds light.

 

Tuesday: cloudy with light rain.  More substantial rain later in the afternoon.  We could see .25-.50″ of rain.

Southeast winds 5-10 mph.  Rain chances 90%.

 

Tuesday night: rain chances

 

Wednesday: Shower and thunderstorm chance 80%.  The strongest storms most likely around the passage of a strong cold front Wednesday afternoon.  The storms may come in several waves.  .25.50″ of rain possible.  Wednesday’s high near 70.

 

Wednesday night: Showers and a few thunderstorms.  A low of 42.

 

Thursday: Likely a break from wet weather. Sunny and a high of 60.

 

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers once again.  A cool high of 47

Friday night: the rain will mix with snow.  A low of 34.

Saturday: some lingering rain/ snow showers.  A high of 47.

Sunday: A frosty start in the 30s.  Sunshine should warm us to 60.

