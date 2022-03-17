Rain and Strong Storm Potential Friday
A Bit Cooler to Start the Weekend. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Andrews Has Your Outlook
Our 5th nice day in a row! Highs in the upper-60s-low-70s. Rain moves into the area Friday. Depending on the track of the low, we may not see much rain. heavier amounts look to be northwest KY-SE Indiana. Strong storm potential will be there. Strong-damaging winds are the highest threat. Isolated tornadoes are not out of the question. West of I-65 has a higher threat.
Tonight: Partly/mostly cloudy. Light winds. A mild low of 50.
Friday- partly sunny with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 66
Friday Night: we could get some thunderstorms later. A low again around 50.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a round of showers possible in the later part of the day/ evening. A cooler high of 55.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and a high of 64
Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 68.
Tuesday: a 50% chance of showers. A high of 65
Wednesday: an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, and a high of 68.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. A high of 56
Today in weather history:
Lexington had a record of 76 degrees in 1989.
In 2002, a multi-day rain event. Widespread flooding along the Cumberland River. Several bridges were destroyed. Folks in McCreary, Knox, Pulaski, Bell, and Harlan County affected.