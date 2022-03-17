Rain and Strong Storm Potential Friday

A Bit Cooler to Start the Weekend. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Andrews Has Your Outlook

Our 5th nice day in a row! Highs in the upper-60s-low-70s. Rain moves into the area Friday. Depending on the track of the low, we may not see much rain. heavier amounts look to be northwest KY-SE Indiana. Strong storm potential will be there. Strong-damaging winds are the highest threat. Isolated tornadoes are not out of the question. West of I-65 has a higher threat.

Tonight: Partly/mostly cloudy. Light winds. A mild low of 50.

Friday- partly sunny with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 66

Friday Night: we could get some thunderstorms later. A low again around 50.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a round of showers possible in the later part of the day/ evening. A cooler high of 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a high of 64

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 68.

Tuesday: a 50% chance of showers. A high of 65

Wednesday: an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, and a high of 68.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. A high of 56

Today in weather history:

Lexington had a record of 76 degrees in 1989.