Rain and storms end; comfortable weather moves in

We had another day filled with Flash Flood Warnings and heavy rainfall. Luckily, the cold front is finally moving through the region, so expect a partly cloudy night with a slight chance of showers.

On Thursday, mostly cloudy skies are likely for the first part of the day, with sunshine during the afternoon. There is a slight chance of showers across southeastern Kentucky. Highs will top off in the low 80s, but there won’t be much in the way of humidity, so it should feel great.

In fact, the humidity stays low through the weekend, and the weather should be perfect for outdoor activities, with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms doesn’t return until early next week, but even that activity looks spotty.

Enjoy our new and long-awaited weather pattern!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain ending. Lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers south. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s.