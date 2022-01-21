Quilt show brings tourism, benefits community

'A Warm Winter Welcome: The Art of Quilting' is in Paris and Millersburg this winter.

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you venture to Paris and stroll down Main Street, you’ll find a ‘warm’ welcome: about 60 quilts sit in the windows of local businesses.

The second annual quilt show, called ‘A Warm Winter Welcome: The Art of Quilting’ is meant to bring tourism to Bourbon County during the winter months. The show started last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic as a safe way for people to visit.

“It’s perfect because in the middle of the pandemic, it was nice for people to be able to walk downtown or drive through and just visit and see the quilts,” said Tracy Quinn, owner of Timeless Design in Paris.

According to Paris-Bourbon County Tourism Executive Director Betty Ann Allen, quilt enthusiasts flocked to see the quilts last year, but expects this year to be even better.

“It’s been quite successful, very successful last year. We have people that came from all over the place that saw the advertisements and different things that we did on Facebook. And they drove from all over Kentucky and even out of state which surprised us,” said Allen.

According to Allen, each quilt–some are handmade or antique–has its own unique story.

“The quilts all tell a story. This year, we’ve had quilts that are over 100 years old that have been in families in Bourbon County all those years,” said Allen.

However, it’s not just about seeing the beautiful quilts or enjoying Paris. A sealed bid quilt auction on February 5th benefits an area ministry called The Well, run by the Bourbon County Ministerial Association. Quinn says she spearheaded the idea for the silent auction.

“I had the idea for the auction, and Betty Ann had the idea for the quilt show, so we just combined them. And it’s been great,” said Quinn.

According to Quinn, The Well helps people in Bourbon County who are in need pay their heating and electric bills.

“They’ve been very hard hit, with the need that has grown in the last couple of winters especially. We’re happy to help,” said Quinn.

The show is also on display in downtown Millersburg.