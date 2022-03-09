Quiet Again Thursday. NOT Quiet Friday Late

Mostly cloudy for our Wednesday. Near 50 with light winds. Not a bad day. Thursday looks to be nicer. Mostly sunny and low-mid-50s. Winds continue light. We have a big drop Friday night with snow. Probably 2-4″ for Lexington. We may not crack 30 Saturday. Single-digit wind chills Saturday. Better Sunday PM.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A low of 33.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and a high of 53. ENE winds 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and a high of 60. Rain moves in after dark. By midnight, a quick change to all snow. Changing to snow showers. The bulk will be passed by 5-6 AM. A low of 21!

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (30%). A cold high of 28.

Saturday night: mostly clear and a cold low of 15. Bitter wind chills Sunday morning.

Sunday: Sunshine and 43

Monday: Mostly sunny and a high of 58.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 58.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 63.

*Today in weather history

Lexington had 5.7″ of snow on this date in 1960. London-Corbin at the Airport 15″. 10″ of snow for Somerset.

1990 – Evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in West Texas. Thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 71 mph at Lubbock, and golf ball size hail was reported at several other locations. Strong thunderstorm winds injured two persons north of the town of Canyon. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)