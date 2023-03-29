Protests fill Kentucky Capitol Annex steps, Rotunda over Senate Bill 150







FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Hundreds of people are in Frankfort Wednesday morning protesting what they’re calling an anti-transgender bill that’s expected to be taken back up in both chambers before this legislative session ends.

And a counter protest is underway as well.

Senate Bill 150, a bill that would require parental notification on “sexually-related matters,” ban gender-affirming medical care for minors and not require educators to use pronouns that don’t match the student’s gender on their birth certificate among other things, was vetoed last week by Gov. Andy Besehar.

In his veto, Beshear said the bill takes away parents’ ability to make medical decisions for their children and turns educators into investigators at school.

Lawmakers are likely to attempt to override his veto before this session ends.

Opponents of SB 150 gathered at the Annex steps; supports gathered in the Rotunda.

ABC 36 has a crew at the scene and will be following these protests and the bill all day.

