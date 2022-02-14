Proposed bill could change who pays for care of abused animals

A proposal in state legislation could put payment responsibility on abusers.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Currently in Kentucky, humane societies and taxpayer dollars are being used to pay for animal abusers’ actions, according to the Humane Society of the United States. The organization says when animals are taken from an abusive home, the cost of care during the abuser’s trial can add up to tens of thousands of dollars.

“People are outraged to find out that animals are still left with that abuser and people don’t understand why,” says Jai Hamilton, cruelty investigator with Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control. “The reason is, is because the county can’t afford these costs.”

In both the state house and senate a proposed bill would change the way this care is paid for, putting the responsibility back on the abuser. The Humane Society of the United States says Kentucky is one of only 12 states that doesn’t have a version of this law.

“If you’re an animal lover, you should celebrate that this could be a coming about because this is a situation where animals could find homes more quickly, they can be cared for properly, and be able to head to their forever homes,” says Todd Blevins, KY state director for the Humane Society of the United States.

House Bill 71 and Senate Bill 125 have bi-partisan support. While both bills would require the same change of payment and ownership action, SB125 has more on the burden of proof needed in these cases. Both bills are in committee and can be read in full at the links above.

“It can range from cases of large scale neglect, where somebody has a whole lot of animals and just can’t take care of them anymore, to cases of animal fighting to puppy mills to all sorts of things like that,” says Blevins. “Because there are so many cases, we’re talking lots and lots of dollars.”

The “Cost of Animal Care” law says there has to be a lot of evidence for taking the animals from the home to make sure owners aren’t paying unfairly. But if the owner doesn’t pay for the care, the animal would be able to be put for adoption.

The proposed bills could also help keep these animals away from the abuser after jail time is served. It could give judges the power to change ownership of the animal to the shelters.

“These animals are already victimized, so when we remove the animals, we’re putting them into a shelter,” says Hamilton. “A shelter is no life for an animal and an animal that’s been victimized shouldn’t have to sit here for a year or two and wait until we’re done with our legal process.”