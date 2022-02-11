Prestonsburg High closed Monday to pay tribute to student

Senior with rare blood disorder to be buried Monday

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Prestonsburg High School will be closed Monday in tribute to a senior who died from a rare blood disorder.

Superintendent Anna Shepherd announced the closing Friday so “the Blackcat family” can pay homage to Blade Spencer Caudill, a member of the 2022 senior class.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday at the Nelson Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, Ky.

The teen had a blood cancer known as MDS, which is short for Myelodysplastic Syndromes. Doctors had only determined last year he had that ailment. He was born with DiGeorge Syndrome, a disorder that causes developmental issues.