New Circle Road/KY 4
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)  The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Department of Highways, advises motorists of scheduled pothole repair operations for Fayette County. The work will be in effect for New Circle Road/KY 4 in Lexington.

Wednesday, Nov. 10 – currently and until 3:30 p.m.

New Circle Road/KY 4    

Locations for pothole patching:

  • between Nicholasville Road/US 27 (milepoint 0.00) and Versailles Road/US 60 (milepoint 4.627)
  • between Woodhill Drive (milepoint 14.508) and Nicholasville Road/US 27 (milepoint 19.280)
  • work will begin on the Outer Loop (left/fast lane) of New Circle Road/KY 4 at Nicholasville Road/US 27, then progress to Woodhill Drive and lastly move to the Inner Loop of New Circle Road/KY 4

Pothole patching is a mobile operation —- motorists are advised to watch for signage and flashing arrows directing of the ongoing work.

Motorists in Kentucky may report a pothole through the following:

  • Toll free:  1-877-FOR-KYTC (1-877-367-5982)
  • Toll free:  1-800 PATCH IT (1-800-728-2448)

Residents can report road hazards, including potholes, under the “Contact Us” menu at the top of the KYTC website found HERE.

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties.

