Police investigating shooting on Sherard Circle

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Sherard Circle Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were called to Sherard Circle around 4 p.m. for multiple shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found multiple vehicles and one residence had been struck by gunfire.

Police say all injuries reported were caused by broken glass.

Officials believe there are multiple suspects and are working to identify all involved.