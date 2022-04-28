Pleasant Thursday ahead of active weather pattern

One final day of dry conditions on Thursday before rain showers and storms return to the forecast

Our second straight day of dry conditions and mild temperatures is on the way for your Thursday. There will be some cloud cover overhead for our northern counties. All this cloud cover will do is keep temperatures slightly cooler areas along and north of I-64. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s for our southern counties, while Lexington and surrounding areas will reach the mid-to-upper 60s.

Rain showers return to the forecast on Friday. It won’t be a complete washout but off and on rain showers will be possible. This is the start of an active pattern that will last into the middle of next week. Not everyday will be a washout, but off and on rain showers and storms will be in the forecast. Multiple waves of energy will be pushing through the region creating this active pattern. Don’t forget the umbrella and rain jacket for any weekend activities! Temperatures will be warm through this active pattern with afternoon highs in the 70s.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase with a few showers late. Lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers. Highs in the mid 60s.