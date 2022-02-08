Pleasant conditions continue on Tuesday

A calm weather pattern continues for the middle of the week

After a cold start to the day, pleasant and sunny conditions are on the way for Tuesday. The temperature dropped into the teens for much of central Kentucky earlier this morning. Southwesterly winds will help usher in milder temperatures for the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 40s, while skies will stay sunny. Areas in southern and eastern Kentucky could reach the low 50s today as well!

Mild conditions will continue for Wednesday with afternoon highs pushing the low 50s. Wednesday evening a weak system will push through Kentucky. This will bring us very isolated precipitation during the late evening and early morning hours on Thursday. Most areas will remain dry but temperatures will drop into the low 40s for Thursday. This pattern will continue for Friday with temperatures climbing back into the low-to-mid 50s before a weak system moves through overnight that will be bring light rain and a change over to light snow possible for Saturday.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies & breezy. Highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds move in late. quiet. Lows in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance of an evening shower. Highs in the mid 50s.