PHOTOS: Lexington Sporting Club reveals 2023 away jerseys



















LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Sporting Club on Monday revealed its 2023 away jerseys for the inaugural USL League One season.

UK HealthCare Sports Medicine, a partner of Lexington SC, adorns the front of the jersey alongside a jockey silk-inspired diamond pattern.

Kits are available for purchase through Lexington SC’s online store here: https://shop.lexsporting.com/products/lsc-away-kit-2023?utm_source=copyToPasteBoard&utm_medium=product-links&utm_content=web

Offerings include men, women and youth sizes.

The team will wear these kits for the first time in the season opener on March 18 at One Knox SC. You can purchase tickets to the match here: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2new/team.asp?SponsorID=16458&promocode=AWAY#.Y6SxWnbMJPZ

The club is expected to unveil its home jerseys “in the coming weeks,” according to a press release.

See More

Meet the Lexington Sporting Club