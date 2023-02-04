Meet the Lexington Sporting Club

Lexington's USL club

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — To some it’s known as the beautiful game, and every four years countries come together to watch the world cup all for the love of one sport, soccer, and now that passion continues to spread to Lexington.

“Get ready for the season. It’s going to be a long ride,” said an excited Don Smart, a midfielder with the soccer club.

Lexington SC’s head coach, Sam Stockley, adding, “they’re the inaugural group, they’re the first ever.”

As the Lexington Sporting Club continues to prep for the kick off of their inaugural season, Coach Stockley says they’re excited for what’s to come.

“I feel very fortunate to be able to be part of this with an amazing and staff,” he says.

But Lexington SC goes beyond the set of skills each player has, but also includes a variety in culture.

Something Coach Stockley says adds to the city.

“It fits in with the culture of Lexington because it’s such a cultural city with the horse farms and obviously the university of all the different people and cultures that come into that. I think that this football club warranted having a diverse and good culture,” he added.

Will Baynham, a striker with the club is originally from Australia, “it’s been great. I’ve been here for now for about four weeks with my messes and our dogs. So we’ve been enjoying our time, plenty of outdoor space and loving the restaurants and the town and the community feel and feel like the city is crying out for a professional sports team. So it’s really exciting and can’t wait to get going.”

The addition of the United Soccer League team to Lexington was announced back in 2021, and opportunities with the club vary in levels.

“We got an amazing youth club underneath, underneath us, should I say. We have a whole academy process, both male and female. So I think having a football club here in Lexington, I think provides multiple opportunities,” also said Coach Stockley.

As the journey for Lexington SC gets ready for the initial whistle, “collectively we’d be lying if we wouldn’t be pushing to win the league,” added Baynham.

Smart also encouraging fans to get into the soccer craze, “just come and support.”

Coach Stockley is excited about the journey, “there are no limits to what we can achieve and what we do if we do the right things and we work together.”

The team will play their home-opener against Forward Madison on April 8th.