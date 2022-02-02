Phone scam making rounds in Magoffin County, sheriff warns

Scammers, telemarketers spoofing Sheriff's Department number

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A scam that has been making the rounds in counties across Eastern Kentucky has now surfaced in Magoffin County.

The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents that scammers and telemarketers are using spoofing technology to mimic a Sheriff’s Department phone number and trying to sell residents something or telling them they have outstanding arrest warrants that need to be paid off over the phone or that they have won a prize and need to pay a servicing fee.

“This is NOT US!” the department warned. “We would never call you about a warrant and we certainly don’t have any prizes to give away. Just hang up and don’t answer if they call back.”