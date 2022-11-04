Pediatric hospital, ICU beds more than 90% full in Kentucky amid RSV rise

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — RSV is hitting the United States harder and earlier than usual.

And we’re just about a month into the season.

According to new data published Thursday by the CDC, RSV hospitalizations are already at levels typically seen in December.

They’re rising among all age groups, but especially among children.

There have been more RSV cases detected by PCR tests each week in October than any other week in at least the past two years.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than three-quarters of pediatric hospital beds and pediatric ICU beds are currently in use nationwide.

Seventeen states have less than one in five beds available. Six states, plus Washington, D.C., are more than 90 percent full: those states are Rhode Island, Arizona, Kentucky, Maine, Delaware and Minnesota.