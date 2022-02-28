Pedestrian hit and killed in Laurel County, Sheriff’s Office investigating

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash between a car and a pedestrian.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the crash happened on Thursday February 24th around 7:43 P.M, on KY 363…3 miles South of London,

Deputies say a 1998 Chevrolet Geo tracker driven by 38-year-old Slade Cansler of Corbin was going South on KY 363 when he hit a 32-year-old Kenneth Martin of London.

Cansler was not injured.

The investigation is continuing by Deputy Brad Mink.