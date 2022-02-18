Pastor, school administrator indicted on child sex abuse charges

Alleged abuse happened over period of years, involved seven kids, most under age 12: Court records

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 59-year-old Garrard County pastor and school administrator has been indicted on 13 counts of first-degree child sex abuse involving seven kids over several years, according to court records.

Thomas Wall, of Doty Lane in Paint Lick, was indicted Wednesday by the Garrard County Grand Jury with a $100,000 cash bond, according to court records. His arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 3 in Garrard County District Court, according to court records. Wall is pastor at Pentecostal Fellowship Church in Lancaster and head of its Fellowship Christian Academy.

The case was presented to the grand jury by Kentucky State Police Det. Aaron Hall.

It’s unclear whether the alleged victims in the indictments were students at the school. The indictments list the children involved only by their initials. The alleged abuse has been going on since 20007, according to the indictments, which list different periods of time for different children. While most of the children are listed as being under 12, one is listed as being under 16. The latest date the abuse allegedly occurred was Dec. 31, 2017, the indictments charge. The periods ranged from 18 months to six years, according to the indictments.