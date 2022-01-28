Partnership to provide COVID-19 vaccinations, at-home COVID-19 test kits
Clinics, kit distribution Feb. 1, Feb. 3
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Free at-home COVID-19 test kits will be available to the public, while supplies last, at two local COVID-19 vaccination events in Richmond and Berea.
Advanced Primary & Behavioral Health (APBH), the EKU School of Nursing, and the Madison County Health Department (MCHD) are joining efforts to distribute the test kits to the community at two walk-in vaccination clinics in Richmond on February 1, and in Berea on February 3. Test kits will be available until supplies run out.
There is no obligation to receive a vaccination to obtain an at-home COVID-19 test kit. Limits are set to two test kits (four total tests) per household.
“This was a natural partnership opportunity for the practice,” said APBH Clinic Manager Emily Agee.
Advanced Primary & Behavioral Health was formerly the office of Dr. John P. Gillespie MD. Heather McClure, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC purchased the practice July 2021. The practice was identified as a provider of the at-home tests.
“Madison County Health Department is happy to help provide the at-home tests to our community at our facilities,” said Madison County Public Health Director Nancy Crewe.
Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics and
At-home COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution
|TUESDAY
February 1, 2022
|THURSDAY
February 3, 2022
|Madison County Health Department
214 Boggs Lane
RICHMOND, KY
|Madison County Health Department
1001 Ace Drive
BEREA, KY
|9:00 AM – Noon
and
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|9:00 AM – Noon
and
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, an array of FREE services will be available at the events: blood pressure screenings, HIV and Hepatitis C testing, overdose prevention information and training, including Free Narcan.
Additional clinics will be announced when scheduled.