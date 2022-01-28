Partnership to provide COVID-19 vaccinations, at-home COVID-19 test kits

Clinics, kit distribution Feb. 1, Feb. 3

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Free at-home COVID-19 test kits will be available to the public, while supplies last, at two local COVID-19 vaccination events in Richmond and Berea.

Advanced Primary & Behavioral Health (APBH), the EKU School of Nursing, and the Madison County Health Department (MCHD) are joining efforts to distribute the test kits to the community at two walk-in vaccination clinics in Richmond on February 1, and in Berea on February 3. Test kits will be available until supplies run out.

There is no obligation to receive a vaccination to obtain an at-home COVID-19 test kit. Limits are set to two test kits (four total tests) per household.

“This was a natural partnership opportunity for the practice,” said APBH Clinic Manager Emily Agee.

Advanced Primary & Behavioral Health was formerly the office of Dr. John P. Gillespie MD. Heather McClure, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC purchased the practice July 2021. The practice was identified as a provider of the at-home tests.

“Madison County Health Department is happy to help provide the at-home tests to our community at our facilities,” said Madison County Public Health Director Nancy Crewe.

Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics and

At-home COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution

TUESDAY February 1, 2022 THURSDAY February 3, 2022 Madison County Health Department 214 Boggs Lane RICHMOND, KY Madison County Health Department 1001 Ace Drive BEREA, KY 9:00 AM – Noon and 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM 9:00 AM – Noon and 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, an array of FREE services will be available at the events: blood pressure screenings, HIV and Hepatitis C testing, overdose prevention information and training, including Free Narcan.

Additional clinics will be announced when scheduled.