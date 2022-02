Outdoor burn ban in effect in Johnson County

The ban is in effect until Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie issued an Executive Order banning all outdoor burning in the county effective immediately.

McKenzie says the decision was based on current and predicted weather conditions.