Oscar Tshiebwe named Wooden Award All-American.

Tshiebwe led the nation in rebounding and averaged a double-double this season.

LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – The honors continue to roll in for Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe . He was named a Wooden Award All-American and a finalist for the Wooden Award’s National Player of the Year on Wednesday during a telecast on ESPNU.

Tshiebwe not only averaged a double-double but did so with a considerable margin — averaging a team-best 17.4 points and a nation-leading 15.1 rebounds per game. He became the first Division I player to average at least 15.0 points and at least 15.0 rebounds per game since Drake’s Lewis Lloyd and Alcorn State’s Larry Smith each did during the 1979-80 season, and the first Wildcat to do it since Bob Burrow tallied 19.1 points and 17.7 rebounds per game in 1954-55.

Tshiebwe concluded the season with 16 straight double-doubles, the longest streak since complete game-by-game rebounding records were kept dating back to 1969 for the Wildcats. He totaled 28 double-doubles this season which is a new UK single-season record.