Oscar Tshiebwe named AP first team All-American

Tshiebwe is currently leading the nation in rebounds and is averaging a double-double.

LEXINGTON, Ky.(WTVQ) – Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe earned his second NCAA-recognized All-America honor on Tuesday when he was named to the Associated Press first team.

Tshiebwe is the first Wildcat to earn All-America distinction by the organization since PJ Washington was a third-team choice in 2019 and the first to earn first-team distinction since Tyler Ulis in 2016. The AP is one of the four “major” NCAA-recognized All-America teams that the NCAA uses for its consensus All-America teams. The other three are the the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the Sporting News.

The Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo native was joined on the AP’s First Team by Keegan Murray (Iowa), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Johnny Davis (Wisconsin) and Ochai Agbaji (Kansas).

Tshiebwe is the 12th player under John Calipari to earn All-America honors by one of the four major organizations. He joins John Wall (2010), DeMarcus Cousins (2010), Anthony Davis (2012), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (2012), Julius Randle (2014), Willie Cauley-Stein (2015), Karl-Anthony Towns (2015), Ulis (2016), Jamal Murray (2016), Malik Monk (2017) and Washington (2019) in earning All-America distinction by either the Sporting News, AP, USBWA or the NABC. He is the 56th player overall in program history to earn All-America distinction.

The 6-foot-9 forward also earned All-District 20 First Team accolades by the NABC on Tuesday.

Tshiebwe is not only averaging a double-double but doing so with a considerable margin — averaging a team-best 17.0 points and a nation-leading 15.1 rebounds per game. He is looking to become the first Division I player to average at least 15.0 points and at least 15.0 rebounds per game since Drake’s Lewis Lloyd and Alcorn State’s Larry Smith each did during the 1979-80 season, and the first major-conference player to average at least 16.0 points and at least 15.0 rebounds for a season since Bill Walton at UCLA in 1972-73. He would be the first Wildcat to do it since Bob Burrow tallied 19.1 points and 17.7 rebounds per game in 1954-55.

In addition to his offensive and rebounding prowess, on the defensive end Tshiebwe is the only major conference player averaging at least 1.6 blocked shots and 1.6 steals per game. He has also snared 64 more rebounds than the next closest player this season, through games on March 13.

Tshiebwe has corralled at least 10 boards in all but two games this season, and is in the midst of a stretch of 20 straight games with double-digit rebounds. That’s a record for the Wildcats dating back to the 1967-68 season with complete game-by-game rebounding records. Dan Issel had two stretches of 12 such games. It’s also the longest stretch by any SEC player since at least 1996- 97.

Tshiebwe has been elite on the glass from the very beginning of the season. He set new records for the Champions Classic and UK debut with 20 boards vs. Duke in the season opener, nearly tied the Rupp Arena record with 20 rebounds in his first home game, and then shattered that Rupp record with 28 boards vs. Western Kentucky. That easily surpassed Shaquille O’Neal’s previous mark of 21. It’s worth noting Tshiebwe did that primarily against the tallest player in college basketball, Jamarion Sharp, who stands at 7-foot-5. With 20 boards the following game against Missouri, his 48 boards tied for the most over a two-game span by any Division I player over the last 25 seasons (according to ESPN Stats & Info).

With 499 rebounds on the season, Tshiebwe has the third-most in one season in UK history, and the most since Cliff Hagan in 1952. Two players have corralled more than 500 in a season (Bill Spivey — 567 in 1951 and Hagan — 528 in 1952). If Tshiebwe continues to average 15 rebounds per game, he would need to play in five more games to break Spivey’s single-season record.

Tshiebwe is in the midst of notching 15 straight double-doubles, the longest streak since complete game-by-game rebounding records were kept dating back to 1969. He has totaled 27 double-doubles this season to break Issel’s UK single-season record of 26 back in in 1969-70. He trails Navy’s David Robinson’s single-season record of 31 by just five which was set in 1985-86.

He is currently leading the Wildcats in points per game (17.0), rebounds per game (15.1), steals per game (1.8), blocks per game (1.6) and field-goal percentage with a minimum of 100 attempts (60.2%). Since the 1978-79 season, only one Wildcat has led the team in those five categories (minimum 130 field-goal attempts) in a single season – Davis in 2011-12.

Furthermore, Tshiebwe is responsible for 37.6% of all of UK’s rebounds thus far. Taking away team rebounds, that number jumps to 41.0%.

Tshiebwe is racking up postseason honors by the day. The major honors he’s won or is a finalist for so far include: