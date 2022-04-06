Oscar Tshiebwe is the first unanimous NPOY in UK basketball history

Oscar Tshiebwe takes home the Wooden Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – In more than 100 years as a program, the Kentucky men’s basketball team had never had a unanimous national player of the year. The wait is now over. Forward Oscar Tshiebwe was awarded the Wooden Award on SportsCenter on Tuesday to make a sweep of all of the major nationally recognized honors.

The Wooden award was the sixth of the NCAA-recognized electors for national player of the year. In addition to tonight’s announcement as the Wooden Award winner, he collected the top honor from The Sporting News, the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the Associated Press , the United States Basketball Writers Association and the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

Since 1977 when all six began being awarded in every season, 28 players have swept the honors. Tshiebwe is the second player coached by John Calipari to earn that distinction, also joining Marcus Camby of UMass in 1996. In addition to becoming the first player in program history to achieve the feat, he is the first player in Southeastern Conference history to win all six awards in the same season.

Nearly 1,000 voters chose Tshiebwe based on standards set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee. Voters took into consideration a player’s entire season of play and must also have proven to their universities that they are also making progress toward graduation and maintaining at least a cumulative 2.0 grade-point average.

Kentucky’s Anthony Davis is the only winner in program history. He claimed the honor in 2012 after helping lead Kentucky to its eighth national championship in program history.