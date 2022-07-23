Oppressive heat will end next week as rounds of showers and thunderstorms return

On Saturday, a wave of energy passed across the Bluegrass State, bringing strong and severe thunderstorms to eastern Kentucky as it tapped into an unstable atmosphere. With the loss of daytime heating, expect a dry, warm, and muggy overnight.

Sunday will be the last very hot day for some time. Temperatures will sore into the mid-90s, with the feels-like temperature expected to reach 100 degrees for most locations.

By Sunday night, a surface cold front currently positioned across the Midwest will begin to slide into our neck of the woods.

As the system gets closer, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible early Monday morning, mainly across the Bluegrass. This activity should dissipate by mid-morning.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will develop across southern Kentucky Monday afternoon. While severe weather is not expected at this time, strong stroms capable of gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning are possible.

The highest coverage of rain next week looks to be on Monday afternoon as the front settles in and again Thursday night into Friday as the system is pushed out of the region. In between that time frame, the forecast looks similar each day, with pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms that could develop anywhere.

The on and off rain and additional cloud cover will lead to cooler temperatures for the work week. By the next weekend, temperatures in the low 80s will return.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid- 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs in the mid-90s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid-70s.