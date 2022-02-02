One person killed in Bell County crash

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Highway 221 in Bell County, according to WRIL Radio.

The report says the victim was identified by the Bell County coroner as 40-year old Dusty Edward Ellison, of Frakes.

The cause of the deadly crash is under investigation by Bell County Sheriff’s K-9 Sergeant Adam Southern, assisted by Sergeant Frank Foster and Chief Deputy Jared Smith, according to the report.

In addition to the sheriff’s department, Bell County EMS, Bell County Rescue Squad, Bell County Volunteer Fire Department and Bell County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.