One arrested and four injured in Sunday morning shooting

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — One man has been arrested after a shooting injured four people early Sunday morning.

Police have arrested 24-year-old Jamonte Robertson, who police say was involved in a disorder before the shooting.

Robertson has been charged with assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He’s currently behind bars at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call near Short street and Mill street around 1:38 Sunday morning.

When officers arrived they found four people who’d been shot.

Police say one man has critical injuries. Another man and two women have non-life threatening injuries.