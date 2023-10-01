One arrested and four injured in Sunday morning shooting
Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — One man has been arrested after a shooting injured four people early Sunday morning.
Police have arrested 24-year-old Jamonte Robertson, who police say was involved in a disorder before the shooting.
Robertson has been charged with assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and carrying a concealed weapon.
He’s currently behind bars at the Fayette County Detention Center.
Police say they responded to a shots fired call near Short street and Mill street around 1:38 Sunday morning.
When officers arrived they found four people who’d been shot.
Police say one man has critical injuries. Another man and two women have non-life threatening injuries.