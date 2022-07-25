On and off showers and thunderstorms possible all week

A stationary front will set up over central Kentucky this week, bringing the return of showers and thunderstorms.
Chad Crilley,

Showers and thunderstorms on Monday afternoon look to be most widespread across southern Kentucky. No severe weather is expected, but gusty winds and small hail are possible.

2020 Futurecast With Temperatures Chad

The rain over the next few days will help to cool temperatures, but it will remain muggy since the front has yet to move through the region.

2020 Wtvq Dma Map Dewpoint Dillon
We might see a break from the rain Monday night, but by Tuesday morning, a weakening line of thunderstorms will enter the Bluegrass. This sets us up for another unsettled day.

2020 Futurecast With Temperatures Chad

There is a low-end severe weather risk on Tuesday, primarily for the threat of damaging wind gusts.

Tg Spc Day 2

Rain chances will continue into Wednesday and Thursday before the front finally moves through. We can expect to see 1-2″ of rain with locally higher totals out of this system.

2020 Futurecast With Rainfall Totals Dillon

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST
MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms.  Lows in the upper-60s and low-70s.
TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the low 80s.

