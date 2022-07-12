UPDATE: Murder suspect sentenced for killing of ex-girlfriend Sheena Baxter

Hicks has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after his plea deal

UPDATE (7/12/22) – A man accused of killing his former girlfriend more than two years ago has been sentenced to murder. Joseph Hicks pleaded guilty in June, in connection to killing his former girlfriend Sheena Baxter.

According to court records, Hicks has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after his plea deal.

The murder happened in 2020. At the time, police say they found Baxter’s body in a storage unit. Hicks has also been charged with robbery, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

ORIGINAL POST 3/2/20

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man accused of killing Scott County mother Sheena Baxter was in court Monday.

Joseph Hicks pleaded not guilty to her murder.

Baxter, a mother of three, disappeared on Valentine’s Day from outside her sister’s home.

Her body was found wrapped in plastic less than two weeks later in a storage facility near Hick’s home in Madison County.

Hicks was Baxter’s ex-boyfriend.

Hick’s bond was set at $1 million. Baxter’s family says they wanted it higher for peace of mind.

“‘Is it hard?’ yes,” Christa Crumley said about seeing Hicks in court. “It’s very satisfying to me to see him at this point.”

Defense attorney for Hicks, Greg Coulson says the community should focus on supporting Baxter’s family.

“This is going to be a very long process and it’s going to be difficult and that family is going to need that over the coming months and years,” Coulson said.

Hicks’ status hearing will be June 1st.