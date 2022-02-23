‘Offensive’ social media post sparks investigation in Floyd County

School officials say site not associated with school or school district

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Floyd County school officials are investigating an “offensive” social media post that surfaced Tuesday.

According to the school district, the administration at Floyd Central High School learned of an “inappropriate, racist, insensitive and extremely distasteful post from a social media account that had the initials ‘fchs’ in the account name. This account is not in any way associated with the school or district. This is a private account that belongs to students.”

Superintendent Anna Shepherd said school officials are investigating and “any and all appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken.”