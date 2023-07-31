Not guilty plea entered for Lexington man accused of killing 9-month-old baby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A not guilty plea was entered Monday for a Lexington man accused of killing his 9-month-old baby.

Syied Epps was in Fayette County Court Monday, one day after his baby, Sy’kia, died at UK Medical Center. A judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Epps’ next court date was set for Aug. 3.

His bond remains at $1 million.

Last Tuesday, Lexington police were sent to a home on Whitney Avenue for a welfare check after Sy’kia arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say Sy’kia was assaulted by her father. Syied was arrested the next day and charged with assault.

Sy’kia died four days later.

He’s now charged with murder.