9-month-old has life-threatening injuries after alleged assault by father

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 9-month-old child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an alleged assault by its father.

On Tuesday around 6 a.m., Lexington police responded to a home on Whitney Avenue for a welfare check after a 9-month-old child arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers say they found the child was assaulted by its father.

Syied Epps, 28, was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with assault.

He’s being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.