Coroner: 9-month-old assault victim has died

Source: Fayette County Detention Center

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating the death of a 9-month-old girl.

Police say they were dispatched Tuesday morning to Whitney Avenue for a welfare check. They say a baby was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that the baby was allegedly assaulted by her father. Police arrested 28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps Wednesday and charged him with assault.

The Fayette County coroner has identified the baby as Sy’kia Epps. The coroner says Sy’kia died Sunday morning just after 6:30 at U.K. Medical Center. The coroner says her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Epps is behind bars at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Lexington police are handling the investigation.