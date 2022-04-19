No.9 Kentucky takes on EKU Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The No. 9/12 Kentucky Softball team will step out of conference for the penultimate time this season as it travels to Richmond, Kentucky for a Wednesday night showdown at Gertrude Hood Field with Eastern Kentucky at 6 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ and the ESPN app. Tickets for the game can be purchased through the Eastern Kentucky Athletics ticket office.

Kentucky is 29-11 on the season and currently sits 9-6 in the Southeastern Conference with an RPI of No. 16 in the nation.

The Colonels, led by Jane Worthington in her 30th year at the helm of EKU, are 7-31 on the season and are 3-12 in their inaugural year of competing in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Kentucky all-time against EKU is 27-7, and head coach Rachel Lawson is 15-0 in her tenure as the Wildcats head coach against the Colonels. The last time UK played at EKU was in 2021, when Kentucky won, 12-4 in five innings thanks to two home runs off the bat of Renee Abernathy . UK and EKU played twice in 2021 with Kentucky winning both games.

UK has won eight of its last 12 games, including six of its last nine SEC games in league play. The Colonels are coming off of a weekend in which it was swept by Central Arkansas, and will be looking to snap a seven-game losing streak.