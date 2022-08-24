No. 11 Kentucky Volleyball team opens up season on Friday

The Kentucky Volleyball team will open up their season against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics)– Under the direction of 18th-year head coach Craig Skinner, the Kentucky Volleyball team kicks off its season Friday night under the lights inside historic Memorial Coliseum at 7 p.m. ET against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The match will be streamed live on SEC Network+, ESPN+ and the ESPN app with Dick Gabriel and the executive director of the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association, Kathy DeBoer on the call.

Memorial Coliseum will host Ohio vs. Marquette on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET with free admission.