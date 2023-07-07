New Underground Railroad exhibit at Camp Nelson

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ) — The Camp Nelson National Monument unveiled the “National underground railroad network to freedom and soldiers” exhibit on Friday.

The Camp Nelson preservation and education foundation partnered with the National Parks Service and received a grant to fund the new exhibit.

The exhibit is entitled “True to the cause of freedom.”

It highlights the service and legacy of African American soldiers who served in the U.S. Army during the civil war.

Park Ranger Steve Phan says Camp Nelson has been working on the exhibit since 2022.

The exhibit showcases personal stories from soldiers.

“And we’re fortunate we had images of these soldiers, so let’s tell their stories,” said Phan. “So, I think when people think about the civil war they think about these really big armies. Thousands of men to a hundred thousand men. Let’s break it down on the ground level and tell you who these people are. So there are men from east Tennessee, there’s people from Kentucky.”

Once inside the museum, visitors can see the bunks soldiers would have slept in. Sometimes three or more sleeping in one bunk bed.

There are also personal effects that soldiers would have had, such as backpacks and even uniforms.

The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.