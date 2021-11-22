New state COVID cases at the highest level in four weeks, positivity rate up 1.5% in three weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Gov. Andy Beshear wished all Kentuckians a happy Thanksgiving and provided guidance on how to stay safe and protect loved ones during the holiday week.

“Hospitalizations and requests for monoclonal antibody infusions are ticking up,” said Gov. Beshear. “We do not want to see that. We need to be really careful with Thanksgiving this week, as well as Christmas coming up. But unlike last year, there is an opportunity for this holiday season to be safe and pretty normal for you and your family if you follow the precautions you need to.”

The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to do the following:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Get a vaccination booster (all Kentucky adults are now eligible for a booster)

Stay home and avoid gatherings if they feel sick

Wear masks if indoors and unvaccinated and/or not boosted

Keep gatherings small

COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update

Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,650,790

Number of people who have received a vaccination booster in Kentucky: 504,028

Nov. 20, Cases: 2,048

Nov. 20, Deaths: 42

Nov. 21, Cases: 1,018

Nov. 21, Deaths: 15

In Monday’s report (click here), the state announced 822 new COVID cases, 194 of which were in people 18 and under.

The state reported 44 new COVID-related deaths Monday. The deaths raised the total lost to COVID-related causes to 10,707.

The positivity rate was 6.56%, continuing the climb from Friday’s 6.24%, 6.18% Thursday, Wednesday’s 6.24% and 5.73% on Tuesday and last Monday.

The state has now recorded 773,602 cases since March 2020.

According to the daily report, 809 people are hospitalized, a jump from Friday’s 778, 750 Thursday, Wednesday’s 757, 739 Tuesday and 719 on Monday.

ICU admittance is back up at 203 compared to 193 on Friday, 195 Thursday and 200 Wednesday, but still down from 204 Tuesday and up from 191 last Monday.

The number of those on a ventilator inched down to 101 from 102 Friday, up from 100 on Thursday and Wednesday and down from 105 Tuesday and last Monday.

During the week ending Nov. 21, 11,572 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky, and the average test positivity rate was 6.13%.