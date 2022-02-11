Neighbors speak after shooting Friday morning on Winchester Road

Police say they found bullet casings in the area around Hillcrest Avenue and Winchester Road, where a man says he was shot.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting along a stretch of Winchester Road that has been the scene of several shootings and homicides in recent years. People who live in neighborhoods nearby say they are tired of the violence.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to a shots fired call at the 900 block of Winchester Road around 3:41 A.M., where they found shell casings. Later, a man with a gunshot wound showed up at UK Hospital, saying he’d been shot on Winchester Road near Hillcrest Avenue.

According to Lexington Police, there have been 4 shootings and 2 homicides in the area since January 1, 2021. For neighbors living nearby, they’re concerned about the violence.

Franklin Rayburn has lived in the Winchester Road area for about five years. He says the neighborhood is usually quiet, but not so much at some of the nearby businesses, and neighbors sometimes pay the price.

“From what my cousin states, who lives just right over there, his own car can’t be parked sometimes when he goes out to do something because someone’s taken his spot. It’s a hassle for people who live on that street,” said Rayburn.

According to Lexington Public Safety Commissioner Ken Armstrong, Lexington has ordinances that address issues for neighbors in areas with high prostitution, drug, or crime rates. He says the problem is that the violent crime and disturbances at businesses are sporadic and unpredictable, often caused by patrons. There’s also a high turnover rate in ownership, which means any complaints about the previous business no longer apply to the new one.

“What we also have in that area, as we do in other locations, is both the businesses and people who live there are transient, so we have a turnover. So, it takes a lot of time and effort to identify what the root causes are,” said Armstrong.

Sonia Alfaro, who’s lived in the area for seven years, says she doesn’t feel safe, and wants to move following Friday’s shooting.

“I’m really scared, I’m very scared you know. It’s really close to here,” said Alfaro.

Armstrong says it’s important for businesses and neighbors to work together.

“The businesses there play a part in it. The residents there play a part in it, the patrons there play a part in it, too,” said Armstrong.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.