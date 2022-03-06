Nancy Green, the original ‘Aunt Jemima’ was honored and celebrated Saturday

Organizers say they are looking forward to the state highway marker and downtown marker recognizing the hometown pancake queen.

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Saturday morning a pancake breakfast was held at the Mount Sterling Dubois Community Center to honor Nancy Green…a woman who originally portrayed the Aunt Jemima trademark.

The celebration comes as Green’s birthday was on Friday. She was born into slavery in 1834 in Montgomery County.

At the event…Green’s great great great nephews Michael and Marcus Hayes traveled from Texas and Tennessee to participate in the celebration.

A portrayal of Nancy Green was also performed.

Organizers say they have been waiting a long time to acknowledge Green for her efforts in success of the pearl mining company, her social justice accomplishments and her philanthropy in her church and community.

At the pancake breakfast more than 200 people attended and money was raised for a culinary scholarship in Greens honor.

