Musicians planning Kentucky Tornado Relief Benefit Concert for Feb. 20

Concert is Sunday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at Heartland Church in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several musicians are planning a tornado relief benefit concert to help storm victims. Steven Curtis Chapman, a Tennessee musician, shared a post about the concert on Twitter, writing in part, “ I’m very excited to announce that on Feb 20th, I’m hosting a Kentucky Tornado Relief Benefit concert at Heartland Church in Paducah.”

Chapman says he’ll be joined by Cordell musician Ricky Skaggs, and special guests Jason Crabb, a singer from Beaver Dam, along with Larry Stewart, a singer out of Paducah.

Crabb shared a tweet about the concert, saying in part, “Come enjoy a great night of music all to help our friends.”